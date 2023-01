Binnington turned aside 27 of 31 shots during a 5-2 loss to the visiting Wild.

Binnington twice misplayed the puck in the second period, leading to a pair of Ryan Hartman markers, including the game-winner. The 29-year-old netminder suffered his first loss in regulation in eight appearances. Binnington, who yielded two goals in the second and third periods of the Central Division matchup, fell to 13-12-3.