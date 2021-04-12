Binnington and the Blues will not play the Wild on Monday after the game was postponed, the NHL announced.
Binnington was expected to get the start but will not turn his focus to Wednesday's matchup with Colorado. Monday's contest has been rescheduled for May 12.
