Binnington and the Blues won't play against the Golden Knights on Thursday after the game was postponed. Per the NHL's statement, "As a result of a player and another member of the Vegas Golden Knights coaching staff entering the NHL's COVID protocols, the team's game tonight against the St. Louis Blues will be postponed."

The fact that the game is being postponed shouldn't come as a huge surprise after the Golden Knights were forced to utilize general manager Kelly McCrimmon and the AHL Henderson staff behind the bench in Tuesday's matchup between the two clubs. Barring any additional changes, Binnington and company should be back in action against Anaheim on Saturday.