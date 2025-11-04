Binnington stopped 24 of 26 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Oilers.

Binnington was beaten late in the first period and in the early stages of the second frame, but he shut the door afterward, and that allowed St. Louis to mount a comeback win. This was Binnington's first win since Oct. 18, snapping a five-game winless skid in which he went 0-3-2 with a 3.48 GAA and an .845 save percentage. The 32-year-old veteran will aim to win consecutive starts for the first time this season when he takes the ice again, presumably against the Capitals on Wednesday.