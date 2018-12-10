Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets call from parent club
Binnington was called up from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
This move was made shortly after the Blues suffered an embarrassing 6-1 home loss to the Canucks, with both Jake Allen and Chad Johnson drawing into the latest contest. Binnington has posted an 8-4-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and .914 save percentage over 13 games for the AHL's Rampage this season. The Blues likely called him up since Allen started back-to-back games and may need a break come Tuesday with the Panthers in town.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looks sharp with AHL San Antonio•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Waived by St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Signs new deal with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Extended qualifying offer by St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Receives invite to AHL All-Star Game•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Returned to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...