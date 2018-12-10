Binnington was called up from AHL San Antonio on Sunday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

This move was made shortly after the Blues suffered an embarrassing 6-1 home loss to the Canucks, with both Jake Allen and Chad Johnson drawing into the latest contest. Binnington has posted an 8-4-0 record with a 2.34 GAA and .914 save percentage over 13 games for the AHL's Rampage this season. The Blues likely called him up since Allen started back-to-back games and may need a break come Tuesday with the Panthers in town.