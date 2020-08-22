Binnington surrendered four goals on 18 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Canucks in Game 6.

Binnington lasted 28:06 in the game, but Brock Boeser's power-play tally forced head coach Craig Berube to bring on Jake Allen. It was too little, too late to save the Blues' season. Binnington had an awful time in the playoff bubble -- he allowed 21 goals on 141 shots for an .851 save percentage in five games. The 27-year-old had a solid 2.56 GAA and a .912 save percentage in 50 regular-season games this year, but couldn't find that form in the summer.