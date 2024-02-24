Binnington allowed four goals on 14 shots before being replaced by Joel Hofer to begin the second period during Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Patrick Kane set the tone for the afternoon by ripping home a one-timer just 33 seconds into the game, and Detroit built a 4-0 lead before the first intermission. Binnington was coming off a shutout of the Isles in his last outing, and his No. 1 job with the Blues likely isn't in jeopardy despite Saturday's stumble -- over his last 10 starts, he sports a .916 save percentage.