Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets hook in Denver
Binnington stopped only seven of 11 shots before being replaced by Jake Allen late in the second period during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche.
It just wasn't the 26-year-old's afternoon. Binnington's been erratic since Christmas, allowing four goals or more in four of his last eight starts but two goals or less in the other four, and he'll head into the All-Star break with a 2.58 GAA and .912 save percentage to support his 22-8-5 record.
