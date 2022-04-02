Binnington allowed four goals on 13 shots before he was replaced by Ville Husso in the first period of Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Binnington couldn't handle the Oilers' high-powered offense, as all four goals he allowed came in the first 13:30 of the game, including one shorthanded tally. Thanks to the Blues' offense forcing overtime, Binnington will escape this game without a mark on his record. He remains at 13-13-4 with a 3.25 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 31 appearances. Husso is expected to get the start Saturday versus the Flames, though it's unclear if the goalie change Friday has affected the Blues' plans.