Binnington made 21 saves in a 3-0 loss to the Bruins on Saturday night.

He allowed two goals in the first game between the two teams that faced off for the Stanley Cup. Binnington has allowed two or fewer goals in three straight contests and five of his nine starts this season. But this was the first time in those five that the Blues lost. Binnington isn't quite as excellent as he was last season, but there's no mould on his play either.