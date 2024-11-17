Binnington made 15 saves Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Boston.

He was beaten twice by Trent Frederic, who hadn't scored in 17 games. The first was on a rebound; the second was a tip. The win was Binnington's first in four games (1-2-1), and overall, he's 5-7-1 with a 3.20 GAA and .886 save percentage playing behind a thin Blues squad that's outside the playoffs right now. He's a tough activation right now, but hold tight -- Binner's name is circulating in trade rumors, and a jersey change could bring new life to his fantasy value.