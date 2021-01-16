Binnington gave up four goals on 24 shots before he was replaced by Ville Husso in Friday's 8-0 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington was excellent in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche, but they got payback against the 27-year-old Friday. The game was actually scoreless through the first period before Binnington fell under siege. Despite his poor performance, Husso was significantly worse in the third period. Binnington would face a less threatening offense if he starts Monday versus the Sharks.