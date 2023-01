Binnington stopped three of seven shots in the Blues' 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.

Binnington was not on his game Saturday, giving up four goals on just seven shots before being pulled in the second period. This start snaps a two-game winning streak for Binnington, where he allowed just three goals in those two games. Tuesday versus Buffalo could be the next opportunity for the Canadian goaltender to get back on track.