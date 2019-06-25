Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets qualified by Blues
Binnington was given a qualifying offer from the Blues on Tuesday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
After a record-setting playoff run, it's no wonder the Blues wouldn't let Binnington walk this summer as he's a restricted free agent. The 25-year-old finished the playoffs with a 16-10 record, a 2.46 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The netminder Binnington will be arbitration-eligible this summer, and will likely see a significant salary increase after being a catalyst for the Blues' mid-season turn-around.
