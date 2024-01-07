Binnington kicked out 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Binnington allowed a power-play goal 13:17 into the first period on a hard shot by Teuvo Teravainen but was unbeatable after that. He turned away a total of 29 shots, including two in overtime, to finish with a .967 save percentage to hold on to the win in the shootout. Binnington has been hot as of late, allowing only one goal in each of his last three starts. Even though he has been splitting time with Joel Hofer recently, look for him to get more starts in net in the near future as when he started five straight games in December.