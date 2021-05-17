Binnington will defend the road cage in Monday's Game 1 against the Avalanche after being the first goalie off the ice in morning skate, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington's previous two trips to the playoffs couldn't have been more different. He was the first rookie in NHL history to win 16 playoff games en route to the Stanley Cup in 2019, going 16-10 with a 2.46 GAA and .914 save percentage. In 2020, he went 0-5 with a 4.72 GAA and .851 save percentage. Binnington will need to find his 2019 form just to give the Blues a fighting chance against the top-seeded Avalanche, especially with regular contributors David Perron (COVID-19 protocols) and Vince Dunn (upper body) missing from St. Louis' lineup.