Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod against Lightning
Binnington will be between the pipes at home versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is coming off just his third regulation loss this season against the Ducks on Saturday. The netminder played in only 32 games last year after being called up mid-season, but appears to be in line to hit the 60-game mark this time around. If he continues his current run of form, the Ontario native should be a near lock for the 30-win mark and could challenge for 40.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First regulation loss in six games•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Loses in shootout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields two goals in overtime win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged to extinguish Flames•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.