Binnington will be between the pipes at home versus Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is coming off just his third regulation loss this season against the Ducks on Saturday. The netminder played in only 32 games last year after being called up mid-season, but appears to be in line to hit the 60-game mark this time around. If he continues his current run of form, the Ontario native should be a near lock for the 30-win mark and could challenge for 40.