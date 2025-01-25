Binnington will defend the home cage versus Dallas on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has given up four goals in each of his last two games. The 31-year-old netminder is 13-17-3 with three shutouts, a 2.86 GAA and an .898 save percentage across 34 appearances this season. The Stars are averaging 3.15 goals per game, 10th in the NHL in 2024-25.
