Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Binnington will be between the pipes for Team Canada's matchup with Sweden on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will start the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off ahead of Adin Hill or Sam Montembeault for Canada. The 31-year-old BInnington enters the tournament having gone 2-0-1 with a 2.88 GAA in his last three appearances. How Binnington performs Wednesday could determine who gets the start versus Team USA on Saturday.

More News