Binnington will be between the pipes for Team Canada's matchup with Sweden on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will start the first game of the 4 Nations Face-Off ahead of Adin Hill or Sam Montembeault for Canada. The 31-year-old BInnington enters the tournament having gone 2-0-1 with a 2.88 GAA in his last three appearances. How Binnington performs Wednesday could determine who gets the start versus Team USA on Saturday.