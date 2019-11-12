Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod against 'Yotes
Binnington will be between the pipes at home versus Arizona on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is riding a five-game winning streak in which he registered a 2.15 GAA and .932 save percentage. In two career matchups with the Coyotes, the young netminder allowed just two goals on 42 shots (.952 save percentage). The Ontario native figures to push for the 60-game mark this year, which could allow the organization to trade away backup Jake Allen.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Yields two goals in overtime win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pegged to extinguish Flames•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Canucks•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Rallies for OT win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.