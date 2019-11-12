Binnington will be between the pipes at home versus Arizona on Tuesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is riding a five-game winning streak in which he registered a 2.15 GAA and .932 save percentage. In two career matchups with the Coyotes, the young netminder allowed just two goals on 42 shots (.952 save percentage). The Ontario native figures to push for the 60-game mark this year, which could allow the organization to trade away backup Jake Allen.