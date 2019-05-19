Binnington will be between the pipes Sunday for Game 5 against San Jose, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

As expected, head coach Craig Berube will stick with Binnington for Game 5. The 25-year-old has been solid this postseason, going 10-7, including a 6-2 record away from home. Binnington is coming off a stellar performance in Game 4, one that saw him stop 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win that evened the series at two games apiece.