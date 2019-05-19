Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod for Game 5
Binnington will be between the pipes Sunday for Game 5 against San Jose, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
As expected, head coach Craig Berube will stick with Binnington for Game 5. The 25-year-old has been solid this postseason, going 10-7, including a 6-2 record away from home. Binnington is coming off a stellar performance in Game 4, one that saw him stop 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 win that evened the series at two games apiece.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...