Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Friday
Binnington will defend the cage at home in Friday's Game 4 matchup with San Jose, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington got rocked in Game 3 to the tune of five goals on 32 shots for a 4.62 GAA and .844 save percentage. The young netminder has given up 12 goals through the opening three contests of the Western Conference finals, which may force coach Craig Berube to consider giving Jake Allen a look if Binnington puts together another poor outing Friday.
