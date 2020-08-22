Binnington will start Friday's Game 6 versus the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Jake Allen started the previous three games, but struggled in Wednesday's 4-3 loss, so head coach Craig Berube will turn back to Binnington. The 27-year-old Binnington has posted an 0-4 record with a 4.27 GAA and an .862 save percentage in four appearances during the playoffs. He'll need to be better than that to prevent the Blues' season from ending Friday.