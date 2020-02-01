Play

Binnington will start Saturday on the road against the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was shaky in his last outing but still came away with the win. He's allowed four goals in three straight games, so there's certainly something missing from the netminder's game at the moment. A matchup with Winnipeg might be exactly what Binnington needs, as the Jets come in having lost five straight contests.

