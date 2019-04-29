Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Monday
Binnington will tend the twine for Monday's Game 3 road clash with Dallas, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Through two games in the second round, Binnington is sporting a 2.53 GAA and .921 save percentage, decent numbers for the rookie netminder. The young netminder heads out on the road, where he was a perfect 3-0 versus the Jets, along with a 2.00 GAA and .929 save percentage. After taking the No. 1 job away from Jake Allen, Binnington took the league by storm during the regular season and earning himself a Calder Trophy nomination along the way.
