Binnington will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Coyotes, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has turned a corner, as he's won two of his last three starts while posting a .942 save percentage. Saturday's game is crucial for the Blues' playoff chances, as they're neck and neck with the Coyotes for the fourth spot in the Western Division. The Coyotes are in a bit of a slump, though, as they've lost five straight games while totaling 11 goals.