Binnington will defend the home crease versus Boston on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington was outstanding Thursday, stopping 40 shots in a 5-2 win over the Rangers. It was Binnington's third straight win -- giving up only four goals on 98 shots -- boosting his record to 14-11-1. Binnington could have a tough time Saturday as the Bruins are atop the Eastern Conference standings with 57 points.