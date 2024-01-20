Binnington will patrol the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.
Binnington has struggled the last two games -- after reeling off three consecutive wins -- giving up eight goals on 60 shots. Binnington is 14-12-2 with a 3.08 GAA and a .904 save percentage this season. The Capitals have scored only 106 times in 43 games this season, 30th in the NHL.
