Binnington will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Senators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Bennington has been nothing short of amazing the Blues, as he owns a 3-0-1 record, 1.55 GAA and .937 save percentage over six games -- there's a shutout over the Flyers mixed in there as well. He'll now take aim to shut down an Ottawa team that ranks 14th in the league in road scoring (2.87 goals per game), albeit dead last in overall goals allowed at 4.36 per contest. This all amounts to Binnington being a trendy streaming option for Saturday's 11-game offering.