Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Saturday
Binnington will start in goal Saturday evening against the visiting Senators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Bennington has been nothing short of amazing the Blues, as he owns a 3-0-1 record, 1.55 GAA and .937 save percentage over six games -- there's a shutout over the Flyers mixed in there as well. He'll now take aim to shut down an Ottawa team that ranks 14th in the league in road scoring (2.87 goals per game), albeit dead last in overall goals allowed at 4.36 per contest. This all amounts to Binnington being a trendy streaming option for Saturday's 11-game offering.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Suffers first loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in New York•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stays undefeated with Blues•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Clashing with Stars•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bags second straight win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting between pipes Thursday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 17
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...