Binnington will be between the pipes for Thursday's home matchup with Edmonton, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been sharing the workload with Joel Hofer of late, playing in four of the Blues' last seven contests. In those appearances, the 30-year-old Binnington is 2-2-0 with a solid 2.25 GAA, though he will face the Connor-McDavid-led Oilers offense that is putting up 3.51 goals per game this season.