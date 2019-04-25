Binnington will start in goal Thursday for Game 1 of the conference semifinals against the Stars, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington went 1-2-0 with a 2.76 GAA and .876 save percentage against the Stars during the regular season, but the invigorated rookie showed plenty of resolve in helping the Notes prevail over the Jets in the opening round. He'll be a sneaky fantasy option against a Stars team that needed six games to slide past the Predators in Round 1 of these Stanley Cup playoffs.