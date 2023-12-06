Binnington will be between the pipes at home versus Vegas on Wednesday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is 3-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA in his last four contests while facing 30-plus shots in each of those outings. The 30-year-old netminder figures to continue making the bulk of the starts this season ahead of Joel Hofer. As such, Binnington should be near the top of the games-played list at the end of the campaign.