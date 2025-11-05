Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will be between the pipes on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Binnington has just one win in his last six games, posting a 1-3-2 record and 3.22 GAA in those outings. Despite his struggles, the team seems willing to keep heavily utilizing the 32-year-old netminder rather than turning more to Joel Hofer. Having said that, with the Blues heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can likely expect Hofer to get the nod versus the Sabres on the road Thursday.
