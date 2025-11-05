Binnington will be between the pipes on the road against the Capitals on Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has just one win in his last six games, posting a 1-3-2 record and 3.22 GAA in those outings. Despite his struggles, the team seems willing to keep heavily utilizing the 32-year-old netminder rather than turning more to Joel Hofer. Having said that, with the Blues heading into a back-to-back, fantasy managers can likely expect Hofer to get the nod versus the Sabres on the road Thursday.