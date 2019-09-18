Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Binnington will be between the pipes for Wednesday's preseason clash with Washington, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is expected to play the first two periods before Evan Fitzpatrick closes out the remainder of the game. After logging 32 games for St. Louis last season, Binnington is in line to take on the full No. 1 job this year, which could see him push for the 60-game mark. If he is able to handle the workload, Jake Allen could find himself on the trade block heading into the deadline.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Re-signs with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets qualified by Blues•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in Cup-clinching win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting do-or-die Game 7•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls apart in Game 6•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.