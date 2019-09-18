Binnington will be between the pipes for Wednesday's preseason clash with Washington, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is expected to play the first two periods before Evan Fitzpatrick closes out the remainder of the game. After logging 32 games for St. Louis last season, Binnington is in line to take on the full No. 1 job this year, which could see him push for the 60-game mark. If he is able to handle the workload, Jake Allen could find himself on the trade block heading into the deadline.