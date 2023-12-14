Binnington will protect the home goal versus the Senators on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington struggled in his last start Tuesday against the Red Wings, surrendering five goals on 31 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. The 30-year-old netminder will try to snap his personal three-game losing streak in a home matchup with a dangerous Ottawa offense that's averaging 3.83 goals per game on the road this year, third in the NHL.