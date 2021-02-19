Binnington stopped 30 of 32 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Sharks.

Things didn't look great for Binnington and the Blues until Brayden Schenn's equalizer in the final minute of regulation. Binnington then helped his own cause, sparking the power-play rush that led to David Perron's game-winning tally in overtime. The 27-year-old goalie improved to 8-3-2 with a 2.34 GAA and a .920 save percentage in 13 outings. The Blues face the Sharks again Saturday.