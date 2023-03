Binnington stopped 30 of 33 shots in a 5-3 victory over Chicago on Thursday.

Two of the three goals Binnington surrendered were scored during Blackhawks power plays. He has won three of his last four contests, but he's also allowed 13 goals on 109 shots in that span. Through 56 games this season, Binnington has a 25-25-5 record, 3.40 GAA and .891 save percentage.