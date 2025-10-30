Binnington will protect the home goal versus the Canucks on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is looking to shake a four-game skid, during which he is 0-3-1 with 14 goals allowed on 92 shots for an .848 save percentage. The Canucks have scored just nine goals over their last five contests, so this could be just the matchup Binnington needs to get back on track.