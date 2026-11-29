Binnington stopped 29 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Capitals.

Binnington has surrendered at least four goals in each of his last four starts, and his recent performances have been subpar, as he's posted a save percentage below .880 each time. Binnington's inconsistency and limited playing time make him increasingly difficult to trust in fantasy formats that emphasize save percentage. Over eight appearances this season, Binnington has gone 3-4-1 with a 4.67 GAA and an .851 save percentage.