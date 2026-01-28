Binnington allowed four goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Stars.

Binnington took his fifth straight loss, and he's allowed at least three goals in each of those games (22 in total). The 32-year-old netminder struggled in the second period as the Stars converted twice on the power play, but it was Thomas Harley's goal at even strength late in the third that decided the game. Binnington is down to 8-15-6 with a 3.59 GAA and an .867 save percentage through 30 appearances this season. The Blues have mostly been alternating goalies lately, which suggests Joel Hofer will get the nod for Thursday's tough home matchup versus the Panthers.