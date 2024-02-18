Binnington stopped 28 of 32 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Predators. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The Blues outshot the Predators 37-33, so Juuse Saros was slightly busier than Binnington. However, with the game tied up 1-1 after the first frame, Nashville scored three consecutive goals in the next two periods to take a commanding lead. The flurry of goals started with a breakaway by Luke Evangelista and ended with Luke Schenn's first goal as a Predator. Ryan O'Reilly finished the game off with an empty-netter. Binnington has won only five of his last 10 starts, and he's now 19-15-2 on the year.