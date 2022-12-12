Binnington turned aside 28 of 31 shots in the Blues' 3-2 overtime loss to Colorado on Sunday.

St. Louis held a 2-1 lead, but Binnington conceded it to Mikko Rantanen with just nine seconds left in the contest. Rantanen then scored again at 0:29 of the overtime period to push Binnington's losing streak to seven games. The 29-year-old goaltender has a 9-11-1 record, 3.40 GAA and .889 save percentage in 21 starts this season.