Binnington made 22 saves in a 5-4 loss to Montreal on Saturday.

The game was certainly a skater's contest and not a goalie duel. Every time the Blues got a lead, the Canadiens knotted it back up and then Josh Anderson scored midway through the third to push it to 5-4. With the win, the Habs snapped a seven-game winless streak. Binnington had been 3-1-0 in his past four games, but needs to be better. Overall, he has allowed 18 goals in his last five, including 17 in his last four.