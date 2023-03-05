Binnington allowed three goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington has lost his last six outings, going 0-4-2 with 21 goals allowed over that span. The 29-year-old has been streaky for much of the season, but the valleys have been a bit deeper than the peaks. He's at 21-22-5 with a 3.28 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 48 starts, tied for most in the league with the Jets' Connor Hellebuyck. The Blues' road trip concludes Tuesday in Arizona.