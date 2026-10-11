Binnington stopped 20 of 23 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

He allowed the first two goals of the game, but the Blues' offense stepped up over the final two periods. Binnington has given up nine goals on 59 shots over his two outings this season, going 1-1-0 in his starts. The 33-year-old will need to perform a bit better to mount a realistic challenge to Joel Hofer's No. 1 status between the pipes. The Blues are on the road over the next week, beginning their three-game trip in Ottawa on Tuesday.