Binnington stopped 23 of 26 shots in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

While not at his best, Binnington did enough in this contest to get back in the win column after losing his last two outings. The 32-year-old gave up two of the three goals in the first period. He's now 7-7-5 with a 3.29 GAA and an .875 save percentage across 20 appearances this season. Binnington has been starting two of every three games lately, so he seems likely to get the nod at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, especially since he's coming off a win.