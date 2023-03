Binnington stopped 32 of 37 shots in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Canucks.

Binnington wasn't at his best Tuesday, allowing five goals on 37 shots, but he'd pick up a 6-5 win thanks to Jakub Vrana's goal in overtime. Binnington is now 2-2-0 in his last four appearances, with an .854 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old netminder improves to 24-25-5 with an .891 save percentage and a 3.41 GAA this season.