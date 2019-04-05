Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Binnington has won seven of his last eight starts, with the St. Louis netminder owning an 8-2 record in his last 10 contests. Staked to a three-goal lead that was never threatened over sixty minutes, his record following Thursday's win now stands at 23-5-1. Suffice to say, Binnington is as good an option in goal as you're going to find.