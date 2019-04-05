Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Flyers at home
Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.
Binnington has won seven of his last eight starts, with the St. Louis netminder owning an 8-2 record in his last 10 contests. Staked to a three-goal lead that was never threatened over sixty minutes, his record following Thursday's win now stands at 23-5-1. Suffice to say, Binnington is as good an option in goal as you're going to find.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hangs on in shootout•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hold lead against Rangers•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Keeps on dominating•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...