Blues' Jordan Binnington: Grounds Jets on Sunday
Binnington stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Sunday.
The Blues' netminder has reeled off six straight wins and owns a 19-6-4 record in 29 games in 2019-20. Binnington's lone blemish Sunday came courtesy of Nicholas Shore's third goal of the season, but that was it for the Jets. St. Louis' next three games will be played on the road, something Binnington won't mind considering he owns a 7-3-1 record in away games this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.