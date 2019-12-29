Binnington stopped 25 of 26 shots in a 4-1 win over Winnipeg on Sunday.

The Blues' netminder has reeled off six straight wins and owns a 19-6-4 record in 29 games in 2019-20. Binnington's lone blemish Sunday came courtesy of Nicholas Shore's third goal of the season, but that was it for the Jets. St. Louis' next three games will be played on the road, something Binnington won't mind considering he owns a 7-3-1 record in away games this season.