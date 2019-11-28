Binnington allowed three goals on 35 shots in Wednesday night's 4-3 away win over the Lightning.

Brayden Point pulled Tampa Bay to within a goal with just over five to play in the third period, but Binnington held strong, preserving a win for the visitors. His record now stands at 12-4-4. The Blues travel to Dallas to face the Stars on Friday before returning home to play Pittsburgh on Saturday. Expect Binnington to get the nod in at least one of those contests, the probable choice being Saturday.